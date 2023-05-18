The Volatility of Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEA) Stock: A -4.42% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has gone down by -4.42% for the week, with a 35.05% rise in the past month and a -55.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.70% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.55% for QRTEA’s stock, with a -46.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is $0.70, The public float for QRTEA is 341.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.97% of that float. On May 18, 2023, QRTEA’s average trading volume was 7.94M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has increased by 20.37 when compared to last closing price of 0.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/21 that Owner of QVC and HSN Hires David Rawlinson as Its Next CEO

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QRTEA reach a price target of $6.30, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for QRTEA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to QRTEA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

QRTEA Trading at 17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +40.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8757. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc. saw -33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Rawlinson David, who sale 89,300 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rawlinson David now owns 372,004 shares of Qurate Retail Inc., valued at $82,406 using the latest closing price.

Wilm Renee L, the Chief Legal/Admin Officer of Qurate Retail Inc., sale 18,100 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilm Renee L is holding 33,166 shares at $16,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc. stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value -239.70, with -19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.