The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) has decreased by -3.20 when compared to last closing price of 39.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is above average at 29.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is $42.46, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for SMPL is 89.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMPL on May 18, 2023 was 570.19K shares.

SMPL’s Market Performance

SMPL stock saw an increase of -2.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.14% and a quarterly increase of 2.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for SMPL’s stock, with a 7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $41 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMPL reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SMPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to SMPL, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

SMPL Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.65. In addition, The Simply Good Foods Company saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Ratzan Brian K., who sale 15,133 shares at the price of $40.00 back on May 15. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 2,672,557 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company, valued at $605,320 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Timothy Allen, the VP, Controller and CAO of The Simply Good Foods Company, sale 16,800 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Matthews Timothy Allen is holding 18,039 shares at $662,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Simply Good Foods Company stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.99. Total debt to assets is 21.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.