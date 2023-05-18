The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Sonder Holdings Inc.’s (SOND) Stock

The stock of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has gone up by 7.67% for the week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month and a -63.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.64% for SOND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.44% for SOND’s stock, with a -62.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is $1.83, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for SOND is 178.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOND on May 18, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 33.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.44%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4279. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -56.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Rothenberg Philip L, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on May 17. After this action, Rothenberg Philip L now owns 300,000 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $135,000 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 211,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 4,060,224 shares at $107,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.29 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonder Holdings Inc. stands at -35.95. The total capital return value is set at -30.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 164.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.