The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s (RVNC) Stock

In the past week, RVNC stock has gone down by -11.85%, with a monthly gain of 4.52% and a quarterly plunge of -3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for RVNC’s stock, with a 18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RVNC is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVNC is $39.62, which is $7.41 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.65% of that float. The average trading volume for RVNC on May 18, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has dropped by -4.60 in relation to previous closing price of 33.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -11.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.53. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 72.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Foley Mark J, who sale 70,447 shares at the price of $34.55 back on May 15. After this action, Foley Mark J now owns 923,212 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,433,725 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,401 shares at $34.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 84,029 shares at $739,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.31 for the present operating margin

+35.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -268.87. The total capital return value is set at -66.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.53.

Based on Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), the company’s capital structure generated 3,321.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.08. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,282.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.