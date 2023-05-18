The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Genpact Limited’s (G) Stock

The stock of Genpact Limited (G) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a -15.65% drop in the past month and a -20.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for G. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for G stock, with a simple moving average of -17.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is 19.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for G is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Genpact Limited (G) is $47.40, which is $10.33 above the current market price. The public float for G is 168.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On May 18, 2023, G’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) has surged by 4.12 when compared to previous closing price of 36.39, but the company has seen a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see G reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for G stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to G, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

G Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.11. In addition, Genpact Limited saw -18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Morken CeCelia, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $36.93 back on May 15. After this action, Morken CeCelia now owns 46,228 shares of Genpact Limited, valued at $184,642 using the latest closing price.

White Heather, the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Genpact Limited, sale 12,500 shares at $40.72 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that White Heather is holding 40,845 shares at $509,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Limited stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Limited (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genpact Limited (G) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.