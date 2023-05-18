The Hershey Company (HSY) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of The Hershey Company (HSY) has seen a -2.42% decrease in the past week, with a 3.04% gain in the past month, and a 12.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for HSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for HSY’s stock, with a 13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is above average at 32.47x. The 36-month beta value for HSY is also noteworthy at 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HSY is 146.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. The average trading volume of HSY on May 18, 2023 was 963.96K shares.

HSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 269.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Hershey Boosts Guidance After Third-Quarter Sales Rise 13%

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $275 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $310, previously predicting the price at $269. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to HSY, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

HSY Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $270.39. In addition, The Hershey Company saw 15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Buck Michele, who sale 14,251 shares at the price of $271.00 back on May 15. After this action, Buck Michele now owns 131,751 shares of The Hershey Company, valued at $3,861,978 using the latest closing price.

Reiman Jason, the SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer of The Hershey Company, sale 150 shares at $273.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Reiman Jason is holding 15,725 shares at $41,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Equity return is now at value 53.40, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hershey Company (HSY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.