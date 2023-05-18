The -13.88% Decline of Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, OPI stock has gone up by 5.83%, with a monthly decline of -11.14% and a quarterly plunge of -60.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Office Properties Income Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for OPI’s stock, with a -54.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is above average at 46.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is $12.00, which is $7.21 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPI on May 18, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s stock price has soared by 9.92 in relation to previous closing price of 5.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at -31.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -51.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 176.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.83. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.