The 0.34% Simple Moving Average of Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a -2.55% decrease in the past week, with a -9.25% drop in the past month, and a -11.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for COIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.96% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $69.17, which is $9.92 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 178.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COIN on May 18, 2023 was 17.53M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.46 in comparison to its previous close of 57.88, however, the company has experienced a -2.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that Coinbase Tries Novel Defense in SEC Fight

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $55 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COIN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for COIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 08th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to COIN, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

COIN Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.37. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 72.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who purchase 710,000 shares at the price of $62.07 back on May 10. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 1,931,844 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $44,069,888 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $59.65 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 1,221,844 shares at $5,965,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.