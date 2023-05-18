TAL Education Group (TAL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TAL Education Group (TAL) is $7.61, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 501.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAL on May 18, 2023 was 7.12M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 5.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL’s stock has risen by 5.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly drop of -22.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for TAL Education Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for TAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to TAL, setting the target price at $2.90 in the report published on December 30th of the previous year.

TAL Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -13.30. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TAL Education Group (TAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.