Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Stock Experiences 7.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, SNPS stock has gone up by 10.83%, with a monthly gain of 7.67% and a quarterly surge of 13.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Synopsys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for SNPS’s stock, with a 18.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is above average at 62.33x. The 36-month beta value for SNPS is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNPS is $436.08, which is $19.82 above than the current price. The public float for SNPS is 151.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on May 18, 2023 was 751.45K shares.

SNPS) stock’s latest price update

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.15 in comparison to its previous close of 377.08, however, the company has experienced a 10.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $420 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

SNPS Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $372.37. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from Kankanwadi Sudhindra, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $391.43 back on Apr 04. After this action, Kankanwadi Sudhindra now owns 16,758 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $1,565,737 using the latest closing price.

Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the Chief Accounting Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $361.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Kankanwadi Sudhindra is holding 16,723 shares at $1,444,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.