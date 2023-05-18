SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.92 in comparison to its previous close of 2.42, however, the company has experienced a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

The public float for SOUN is 155.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.63% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 11.39M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a 4.31% increase in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a -32.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.39% for SOUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 50.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MARCUS LAWRENCE, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $2.52 back on May 15. After this action, MARCUS LAWRENCE now owns 595,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $504,600 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 3,949 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,034,198 shares at $9,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.