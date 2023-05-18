Sonos Inc. (SONO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is $22.18, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SONO on May 18, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 15.19, however, the company has experienced a -28.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO’s stock has fallen by -28.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.84% and a quarterly drop of -29.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Sonos Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.79% for SONO’s stock, with a -14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at -23.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -25.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -28.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, who sale 6,060 shares at the price of $15.41 back on May 15. After this action, Bouvat-Merlin Maxime now owns 29,177 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $93,356 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 905 shares at $21.40 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 22,963 shares at $19,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.