Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has increased by 2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 3.54. However, the company has seen a 6.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Sirius XM Finance Chief Sean Sullivan to Step Down

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is above average at 12.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is $4.59, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIRI on May 18, 2023 was 16.45M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stock saw a decrease of 6.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for SIRI’s stock, with a -32.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $4.80, previously predicting the price at $7.40. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

SIRI Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -37.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 44,670 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 23. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $288,568 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 33,639 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 351,369 shares at $214,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.