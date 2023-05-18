Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is $1.75, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for SIDU is 34.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIDU on May 18, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) has increased by 7.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIDU’s Market Performance

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has seen a -1.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -47.68% decline in the past month and a -62.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.66% for SIDU’s stock, with a -83.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -47.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -43.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2463. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -78.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.14 for the present operating margin

-58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sidus Space Inc. stands at -176.05. The total capital return value is set at -116.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.35.

Based on Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 49.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.97. Total debt to assets is 18.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.