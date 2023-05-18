Should You Invest in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPX is 166.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.72% of that float. The average trading volume for TPX on May 18, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TPX) stock’s latest price update

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 38.31. However, the company has seen a 3.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Tempur Sealy Inks $4 Billion Deal for Mattress Firm

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX’s stock has risen by 3.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.59% and a quarterly drop of -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Tempur Sealy International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for TPX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.00. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Rao Bhaskar, who sale 18,682 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Jan 31. After this action, Rao Bhaskar now owns 297,988 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $747,405 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 13,811 shares at $40.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 316,670 shares at $553,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Equity return is now at value -497.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.