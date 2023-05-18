Should You Invest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Now?

The public float for PSNY is 463.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for PSNY on May 18, 2023 was 3.12M shares.

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) has increased by 5.85 when compared to last closing price of 3.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that EV Production Estimates Are Coming Down. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

PSNY’s Market Performance

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a -13.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.18% decline in the past month and a -38.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -38.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Fox Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PSNY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

PSNY Trading at -8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.