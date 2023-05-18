Should You Invest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Now?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRVI is $19.18, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for MRVI is 109.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume for MRVI on May 18, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

MRVI) stock’s latest price update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.26relation to previous closing price of 13.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRVI’s Market Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has seen a 5.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.65% decline in the past month and a -15.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.57% for MRVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.35% for MRVI’s stock, with a -24.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRVI reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MRVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MRVI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

MRVI Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.63%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. saw -10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.