Should You Invest in First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FHN is $16.25, which is $6.3 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.52% of that float. The average trading volume for FHN on May 18, 2023 was 13.01M shares.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has increased by 5.76 when compared to last closing price of 10.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Concern Over TD Anti-Money-Laundering Practices Helped Scuttle First Horizon Deal

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN’s stock has risen by 7.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.93% and a quarterly drop of -56.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for First Horizon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.85% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FHN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -33.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -41.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -55.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 2,950 shares at the price of $9.56 back on May 12. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 246,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $28,190 using the latest closing price.

Sugranes Rosa, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 1,948 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Sugranes Rosa is holding 47,089 shares at $19,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.