Should You Invest in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Now?

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CS is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

CS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for CS on May 18, 2023 was 47.06M shares.

CS) stock’s latest price update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS)’s stock price has increased by 2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/24/23 that Credit Suisse Details Painful Final Days Before Rescue

CS’s Market Performance

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.39% decline in the past month and a -72.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for CS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for CS’s stock, with a -73.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CS Trading at -26.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8672. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -71.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.