Should You Invest in Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ABST is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABST is $12.63, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for ABST is 52.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for ABST on May 18, 2023 was 739.21K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ABST) stock’s latest price update

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST)’s stock price has plunge by -0.09relation to previous closing price of 11.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABST’s Market Performance

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has seen a -0.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 37.17% gain in the past month and a 20.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for ABST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.33% for ABST’s stock, with a 12.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABST stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ABST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABST in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 09th of the previous year 2022.

ABST Trading at 35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.56%, as shares surge +41.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABST fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Absolute Software Corporation saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABST starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $7.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 5,506,989 shares of Absolute Software Corporation, valued at $187,095 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Absolute Software Corporation, purchase 2,562 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 5,481,989 shares at $19,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.62 for the present operating margin

+68.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Absolute Software Corporation stands at -12.41. The total capital return value is set at -4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.57.

Based on Absolute Software Corporation (ABST), the company’s capital structure generated 8,663.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.86. Total debt to assets is 49.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,485.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.