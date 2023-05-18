SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFL is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SFL is $11.33, which is $3.47 above the current price. The public float for SFL is 104.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFL on May 18, 2023 was 897.94K shares.

SFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has surged by 2.81 when compared to previous closing price of 8.55, but the company has seen a -1.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SFL’s Market Performance

SFL’s stock has fallen by -1.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly drop of -12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for SFL Corporation Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for SFL’s stock, with a -10.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $8 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to SFL, setting the target price at $14.70 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

SFL Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd. saw -4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd. stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.