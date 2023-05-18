Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) has jumped by 6.74 compared to previous close of 19.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that Semtech Confirms Talks With Sierra Wireless on Possible Purchase

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is $40.11, which is $19.52 above the current market price. The public float for SMTC is 63.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on May 18, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC’s stock has seen a 10.46% increase for the week, with a -10.56% drop in the past month and a -37.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for Semtech Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.45% for SMTC’s stock, with a -34.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $32 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

SMTC Trading at -14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.45. In addition, Semtech Corporation saw -28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Silberstein Asaf, who sale 1,971 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Jun 07. After this action, Silberstein Asaf now owns 59,000 shares of Semtech Corporation, valued at $123,385 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corporation stands at +8.11. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.