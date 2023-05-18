Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has gone up by 5.73% for the week, with a -7.78% drop in the past month and a -36.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.27% for SBCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for SBCF’s stock, with a -30.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Right Now?

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SBCF is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SBCF is $28.38, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for SBCF is 60.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume for SBCF on May 18, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

SBCF) stock’s latest price update

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.16 in comparison to its previous close of 19.10, however, the company has experienced a 5.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $33 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBCF reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SBCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SBCF, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

SBCF Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.48. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida saw -33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E, who purchase 2,385 shares at the price of $20.66 back on May 02. After this action, FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E now owns 6,875 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, valued at $49,274 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer Charles M, the Chairman, President & CEO of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, sale 4,697 shares at $30.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Shaffer Charles M is holding 60,891 shares at $144,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stands at +23.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), the company’s capital structure generated 28.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.