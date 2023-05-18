SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 26.51 in relation to its previous close of 15.56. However, the company has experienced a 12.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/22 that SciPlay Appoints Jim Bombassei as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is above average at 15.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is $19.00, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for SCPL is 20.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCPL on May 18, 2023 was 573.00K shares.

SCPL’s Market Performance

SCPL’s stock has seen a 12.17% increase for the week, with a 13.79% rise in the past month and a 23.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for SciPlay Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.95% for SCPL’s stock, with a 31.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SCPL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCPL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for SCPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SCPL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

SCPL Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +16.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPL rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, SciPlay Corporation saw 22.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPL starting from Cohen Gerald D., who sale 1,044 shares at the price of $16.08 back on May 16. After this action, Cohen Gerald D. now owns 25,593 shares of SciPlay Corporation, valued at $16,788 using the latest closing price.

OQuinn Daniel, the Interim CFO and Secretary of SciPlay Corporation, sale 5,900 shares at $16.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that OQuinn Daniel is holding 2,402 shares at $98,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.89 for the present operating margin

+66.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciPlay Corporation stands at +3.34. The total capital return value is set at 26.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.71. Total debt to assets is 0.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.