Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.96 in relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGMO is also noteworthy at 1.07.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for SGMO is 138.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SGMO on May 18, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO’s stock has seen a 0.77% increase for the week, with a -19.88% drop in the past month and a -55.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.84% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.26% for SGMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SGMO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SGMO Trading at -21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares sank -20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4115. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 23,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $526,520 using the latest closing price.

BIOGEN INC., the 10% Owner of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $5.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that BIOGEN INC. is holding 23,752,466 shares at $2,130,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.