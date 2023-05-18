Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has decreased by -2.11 when compared to last closing price of 105.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is 16.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is $136.44, which is $17.9 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 215.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On May 18, 2023, RYAAY’s average trading volume was 299.06K shares.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY’s stock has seen a 3.06% increase for the week, with a 6.39% rise in the past month and a 8.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Ryanair Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.31% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 26.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAAY

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to RYAAY, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

RYAAY Trading at 9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.15. In addition, Ryanair Holdings plc saw 37.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.07 for the present operating margin

+1.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at -5.02. The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.73. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 91.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.80. Total debt to assets is 33.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.