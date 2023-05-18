Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) by analysts is $11.69, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 696.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HOOD was 6.93M shares.

HOOD) stock’s latest price update

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 8.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Robinhood Wants to Revive Trading. It’s a Tall Order.

HOOD’s Market Performance

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has experienced a -6.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.02% drop in the past month, and a -20.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.81% for HOOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOOD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at -8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 96,472 shares at the price of $9.52 back on May 11. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 821,665 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $918,056 using the latest closing price.

Tenev Vladimir, the Chief Executive Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 83,333 shares at $8.40 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Tenev Vladimir is holding 983,301 shares at $699,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.