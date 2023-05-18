Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.52relation to previous closing price of 13.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Rivian Kept Its Production Guidance. Its Stock Is Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIVN is $23.85, which is $10.39 above than the current price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.16% of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on May 18, 2023 was 29.25M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a -4.96% decrease in the past week, with a -0.15% drop in the past month, and a -36.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.58% for RIVN’s stock, with a -44.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RIVN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -27.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.