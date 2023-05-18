Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) is 4.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRBK is 0.95.

The public float for FRBK is 45.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.05% of that float. On May 18, 2023, FRBK’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.77 in comparison to its previous close of 1.03, however, the company has experienced a 46.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRBK’s Market Performance

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has experienced a 46.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.48% drop in the past month, and a -46.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.85% for FRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for FRBK’s stock, with a -52.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK rose by +46.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0093. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw -48.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Duster Benjamin, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Duster Benjamin now owns 100 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

MADONNA HARRY, the President of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MADONNA HARRY is holding 44,900 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.