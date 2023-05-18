Real-Time Update: New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen a 10.77% increase in the past week, with a 12.46% gain in the past month, and a 7.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.38% for NEWR’s stock, with a 31.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEWR is $81.31, which is -$1.84 below the current price. The public float for NEWR is 55.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEWR on May 18, 2023 was 520.92K shares.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.81 compared to its previous closing price of 75.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Software Company New Relic in Talks to Be Sold

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $100 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEWR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

NEWR Trading at 15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.18. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 48.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Staples William, who sale 6,343 shares at the price of $75.40 back on May 16. After this action, Staples William now owns 112,233 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $478,262 using the latest closing price.

Friedrichs Kristy, the Chief Operating Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 3,581 shares at $75.42 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Friedrichs Kristy is holding 18,371 shares at $270,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+67.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -31.88. The total capital return value is set at -23.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.92. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 39.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.