Real-Time Update: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a 9.96% increase in the past week, with a 83.99% gain in the past month, and a 90.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.06% for EVLV’s stock, with a 90.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EVLV is $5.53, which is -$0.23 below the current price. The public float for EVLV is 105.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on May 18, 2023 was 905.79K shares.

EVLV) stock’s latest price update

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 5.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $5.40. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EVLV, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 69.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +79.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 117.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Ellenbogen Michael, who sale 83,332 shares at the price of $5.31 back on May 16. After this action, Ellenbogen Michael now owns 2,640,558 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $442,493 using the latest closing price.

Ellenbogen Michael, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 83,332 shares at $5.01 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Ellenbogen Michael is holding 2,723,890 shares at $417,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.73 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -32.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.53. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -30.90 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.