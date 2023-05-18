Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTRA is 220.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PTRA was 2.90M shares.

PTRA) stock’s latest price update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Proterra Stock Drops. The Electric Bus Maker Issued a ‘Going Concern.’

PTRA’s Market Performance

PTRA’s stock has fallen by -17.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly drop of -76.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.96% for Proterra Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for PTRA’s stock, with a -73.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -23.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -17.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2625. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -69.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Bailey Christopher L, who sale 9,535 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bailey Christopher L now owns 317,476 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $14,445 using the latest closing price.

Padilla Karina F, the Chief Financial Officer of Proterra Inc., sale 9,192 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Padilla Karina F is holding 211,581 shares at $13,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.39 for the present operating margin

-7.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Proterra Inc. stands at -76.92. The total capital return value is set at -29.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.31. Equity return is now at value -85.40, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on Proterra Inc. (PTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 28.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.22. Total debt to assets is 17.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.