Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PLX is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PLX is 41.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.81% of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on May 18, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PLX) stock’s latest price update

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)’s stock price has plunge by 8.76relation to previous closing price of 2.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PLX’s Market Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has seen a -19.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.28% decline in the past month and a 49.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.95% for PLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.84% for PLX stock, with a simple moving average of 54.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to PLX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

PLX Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.08%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX fell by -19.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 72.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Schwartz Aharon, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schwartz Aharon now owns 174,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $155,815 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Equity return is now at value 203.30, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.