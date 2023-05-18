Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a 16.50% increase in the past week, with a -22.16% drop in the past month, and a -31.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.94% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -81.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 864.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBTS on May 18, 2023 was 16.99M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -20.57 in relation to its previous close of 0.09. However, the company has experienced a 16.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBTS Trading at -16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.04%, as shares sank -23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0675. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.