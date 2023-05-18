Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLUG is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLUG is $18.89, which is $12.52 above the current price. The public float for PLUG is 523.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLUG on May 18, 2023 was 19.95M shares.

PLUG) stock’s latest price update

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.49 in relation to its previous close of 7.55. However, the company has experienced a 2.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Plug Power Stock Drops as Hydrogen Prices Hit Results

PLUG’s Market Performance

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen a 2.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.86% decline in the past month and a -52.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for PLUG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.27% for PLUG stock, with a simple moving average of -51.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to PLUG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PLUG Trading at -19.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.