Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) by analysts is $48.62, which is $24.24 above the current market price. The public float for PLRX is 45.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PLRX was 706.16K shares.

PLRX) stock’s latest price update

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 21.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLRX’s Market Performance

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has experienced a -0.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.39% drop in the past month, and a -26.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for PLRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.76% for PLRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLRX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLRX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $48 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLRX reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for PLRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PLRX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PLRX Trading at -14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLRX fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.60. In addition, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLRX starting from Ouimette Mike, who sale 2,877 shares at the price of $26.79 back on Apr 03. After this action, Ouimette Mike now owns 50,789 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., valued at $77,066 using the latest closing price.

Coulie Bernard, the President and CEO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., sale 35,339 shares at $26.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Coulie Bernard is holding 274,753 shares at $937,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1313.37 for the present operating margin

+61.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1273.32. The total capital return value is set at -47.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.44. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 102.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.