Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PIRS stock has gone down by -2.23%, with a monthly gain of 12.05% and a quarterly plunge of -41.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.76% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.38% for PIRS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PIRS is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PIRS is $7.00, which is $6.07 above the current price. The public float for PIRS is 67.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIRS on May 18, 2023 was 593.32K shares.

PIRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) has increased by 15.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PIRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PIRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PIRS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

PIRS Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.07%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS fell by -11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8208. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-167.84 for the present operating margin

+89.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -128.47. Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.