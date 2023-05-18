Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) by analysts is $26.43, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for PPBI is 93.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PPBI was 743.15K shares.

PPBI) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)’s stock price has soared by 8.24 in relation to previous closing price of 18.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PPBI’s Market Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has seen a 8.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.61% decline in the past month and a -42.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for PPBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for PPBI’s stock, with a -36.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPBI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PPBI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PPBI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $35 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPBI reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for PPBI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPBI, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

PPBI Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBI rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.90. In addition, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. saw -37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPBI starting from Scott Sherri V., who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $18.51 back on May 10. After this action, Scott Sherri V. now owns 20,440 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., valued at $29,616 using the latest closing price.

Scott Sherri V., the Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., sale 600 shares at $31.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Scott Sherri V. is holding 11,856 shares at $18,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. stands at +32.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI), the company’s capital structure generated 49.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.18. Total debt to assets is 6.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.