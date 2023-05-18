On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONON is $30.84, which is $5.19 above the current price. The public float for ONON is 141.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on May 18, 2023 was 4.69M shares.

ONON stock's latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has decreased by -7.59 compared to its previous closing price of 30.19. However, the company has seen a -14.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

ONON’s Market Performance

ONON’s stock has fallen by -14.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly rise of 18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.66% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 26.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

ONON Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -14.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.51. In addition, On Holding AG saw 62.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.