Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock Experiences -6.48% Monthly Change

In the past week, OXY stock has gone up by 3.64%, with a monthly decline of -6.48% and a quarterly plunge of -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for OXY’s stock, with a -8.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is above average at 6.71x. The 36-month beta value for OXY is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OXY is $69.50, which is $12.92 above than the current price. The public float for OXY is 897.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on May 18, 2023 was 13.80M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 58.14, however, the company has experienced a 3.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Occidental Makes a Billion-Dollar Climate Moonshot—So It Can Keep Pumping Oil

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to OXY, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

OXY Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.81. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 993,494 shares at the price of $58.46 back on May 15. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 213,872,911 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $58,080,752 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 370,062 shares at $57.94 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 212,879,417 shares at $21,440,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.