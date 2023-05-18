Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a -25.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 12.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVOS on May 18, 2023 was 21.34M shares.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS stock saw an increase of -25.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.93% and a quarterly increase of 1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.09% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -72.67% for the last 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.70%, as shares surge +7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -25.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1401. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.