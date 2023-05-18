NIKE Inc. (NKE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NIKE Inc. (NKE) by analysts is $136.76, which is $18.02 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.22B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NKE was 5.55M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has increased by 0.43 when compared to last closing price of 116.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/28/23 that Kevin Durant Signs Lifetime Contract With Nike

NKE’s Market Performance

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has seen a -5.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.31% decline in the past month and a -8.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for NKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for NKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $154 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKE reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for NKE stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKE, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NKE Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -6.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.07. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from PARKER MARK G, who sale 110,000 shares at the price of $120.86 back on May 12. After this action, PARKER MARK G now owns 1,355,871 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $13,294,600 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Johanna, the VP: CORP CONTROLLER of NIKE Inc., sale 282 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Nielsen Johanna is holding 3,518 shares at $35,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.92. The total capital return value is set at 25.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.21. Equity return is now at value 36.00, with 13.80 for asset returns.

Based on NIKE Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 82.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, NIKE Inc. (NKE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.