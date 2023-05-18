NextNav Inc. (NN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for NN is 56.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On May 18, 2023, NN’s average trading volume was 330.16K shares.

NN) stock’s latest price update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.40 in comparison to its previous close of 2.29, however, the company has experienced a -17.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/04/22 that Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

NN’s Market Performance

NextNav Inc. (NN) has experienced a -17.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.20% rise in the past month, and a -18.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for NN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.18% for NN’s stock, with a -16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NN

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

NN Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, NextNav Inc. saw -19.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $2.66 back on May 15. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 52,211 shares of NextNav Inc., valued at $5,426 using the latest closing price.

Shams Sammaad, the VP-Corporate Controller of NextNav Inc., sale 714 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Shams Sammaad is holding 54,251 shares at $1,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc. stands at -1021.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextNav Inc. (NN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.