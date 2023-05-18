New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) has dropped by -4.00 compared to previous close of 39.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.61.

The public float for EDU is 166.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on May 18, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen a -4.46% decrease in the past week, with a -3.22% drop in the past month, and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for EDU’s stock, with a 13.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.74. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.