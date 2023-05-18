Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 333.75. However, the company has seen a 1.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Netflix Advertisers Clamor for Fledgling Ad Tier to Grow Faster

Is It Worth Investing in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Right Now?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NFLX is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NFLX is $365.34, which is $21.73 above the current market price. The public float for NFLX is 438.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for NFLX on May 18, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a 1.35% increase in the past week, with a 1.88% rise in the past month, and a -5.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for NFLX’s stock, with a 15.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $390 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NFLX reach a price target of $357, previously predicting the price at $345. The rating they have provided for NFLX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to NFLX, setting the target price at $425 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

NFLX Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $328.97. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $334.98 back on May 11. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 86 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $167,490 using the latest closing price.

HALEY TIMOTHY M, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 7,147 shares at $334.28 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that HALEY TIMOTHY M is holding 0 shares at $2,389,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.