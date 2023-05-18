Navigating the Volatility of Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) Stock

In the past week, AFMD stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly gain of 12.84% and a quarterly plunge of -6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.25% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.66% for AFMD’s stock, with a -40.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.51.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $6.78, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFMD on May 18, 2023 was 726.69K shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 0.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFMD reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AFMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AFMD Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8880. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -24.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.