Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for NNOX is 44.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.16% of that float. On May 18, 2023, NNOX’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 17.51. However, the company has seen a 5.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NNOX’s Market Performance

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has seen a 5.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 180.71% gain in the past month and a 112.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.14% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.44% for NNOX’s stock, with a 69.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $21 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

NNOX Trading at 105.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +180.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +154.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 134.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.06. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 104.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.