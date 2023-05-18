Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MS is $97.83, which is $14.05 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for MS on May 18, 2023 was 7.48M shares.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has soared by 2.50 in relation to previous closing price of 81.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that Deal-Making Lull Crimps Earnings at Morgan Stanley, Goldman

MS’s Market Performance

Morgan Stanley (MS) has seen a 0.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.61% decline in the past month and a -16.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for MS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for MS’s stock, with a -4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Odeon, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $88.75. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to MS, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.06. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from AKRAM RAJA, who sale 7,320 shares at the price of $82.95 back on May 15. After this action, AKRAM RAJA now owns 96,484 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $607,198 using the latest closing price.

GLOCER THOMAS H, the Director of Morgan Stanley, sale 4,535 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that GLOCER THOMAS H is holding 98,110 shares at $395,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.