Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.53 in relation to its previous close of 238.82. However, the company has experienced a 4.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that AI Spending Will Cloud Chip Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $273.13, which is $27.7 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of META on May 18, 2023 was 25.97M shares.

META’s Market Performance

The stock of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has seen a 4.04% increase in the past week, with a 11.29% rise in the past month, and a 36.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for META. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.82% for META’s stock, with a 51.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of META

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $320 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see META reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for META stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to META, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

META Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, META rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.49. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw 101.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Bosworth Andrew, who sale 10,923 shares at the price of $235.58 back on May 16. After this action, Bosworth Andrew now owns 3,423 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $2,573,240 using the latest closing price.

Clegg Nicholas, the President, Global Affairs of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 4,575 shares at $235.58 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Clegg Nicholas is holding 10,227 shares at $1,077,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for META

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

+79.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Platforms Inc. (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.