Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s (MREO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has gone up by 13.91% for the week, with a 16.96% rise in the past month and a 18.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.85% for MREO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.97% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of 37.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MREO is $4.25, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume for MREO on May 18, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

MREO) stock’s latest price update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.91 in relation to its previous close of 1.15. However, the company has experienced a 13.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 33.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1820. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 74.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.